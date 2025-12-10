The Israeli army executed two Palestinian brothers in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank “without any justification” in June, an investigation by the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem has found.

Nidal Amirah, 40, and Khaled Amirah, 35, were shot dead by Israeli army forces in the Old City of Nablus on June 10, allegedly for “posing a threat” to soldiers during a raid in the area.

Using extended video footage and eyewitness testimonies, B’Tselem said on Wednesday that Israeli soldiers broke into numerous homes in the area and held dozens of residents for interrogation.

According to the group, Palestinian residents began leaving the neighbourhood in the morning seeking safety, due to the heavy presence of Israeli forces and fear for their lives amid recurring attacks on civilians during raids.

Around 0100 PM local time, medics arrived to help the Qutub family, one of the families attempting to flee, in the presence of journalists documenting the events.

When the medics reached the edge of the neighbourhood, Israeli soldiers detained four young men from the family in a nearby alley, while the rest of the family members managed to leave. The medics and journalists remained waiting at the street entrance.

At that moment, Nidal and his brother Khaled arrived to help another family trying to leave, according to B’Tselem.

The rights group said that Nidal was an officer in the Palestinian Authority security forces, but he was not on duty and was unarmed.

A video filmed by journalists shows Nidal, wearing a white shirt, slowly approaching the soldiers with his empty hands raised. He stopped a few metres from soldiers, and lifted his shirt at their request, as a soldier instructed him to remove his trousers, a request Nidal refused.

At that moment, as seen in the video, Nidal took one step toward the soldiers, and three of them pounced on him and began beating him, according to B’Tselem.

Khaled, also in a white shirt, together with several medics standing at the street corner, tried to approach. The video shows an Israeli soldier pointing his weapon at them, forcing the medics to step back slightly while Khaled continued forward with his hands stretched out.

B’Tselem said six shots were then heard. One bullet is seen striking the ground near Khaled’s feet, another hits a wall next to the group, and shrapnel injures a medic and a cameraman.

Several soldiers, meanwhile, continued beating Nidal as he struggled to protect himself. Other soldiers dragged Khaled into the same alley where the four young men from the Qutub family were being held.

In the alley, soldiers attempted to force Khaled to the ground while one appeared to be choking him. Two shots are heard inside the alley. Shortly after, soldiers dragged Nidal to the alley entrance as he resisted.

B’Tselem said that at that stage, heavy gunfire is heard inside the alley, and dust rises.