A federal judge ordered the release of 615 people on Wednesday who were detained under the Trump administration's illegal immigration crackdown in the US state of Illinois, according to media reports.

US District Judge Jeffrey Cummings sided with attorneys for the plaintiffs — the National Immigration Justice Center (NIJC) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) — in releasing those detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under "Operation Midway Blitz."

The ACLU and NIJC said more than 3,000 people have been arrested and detained since the Trump administration began its immigration enforcement efforts in June.

NIJC attorney Mark Fleming told reporters the organisation believes at least 1,100 of the 3,000 arrested individuals have voluntarily left the country, saying they “gave up” fighting their cases.

Cummings ordered the release of all 615 detainees by November 21, which applies to people who do not have mandatory detention orders and do not pose a significant threat to the community.

"They’re all being awarded bond for 615, but how is that process going to happen?" Fleming said at a news conference, noting that many of the people set to be released "are probably all over the country" and need to be located.

Fleming alleged that ICE agents violated a 2022 settlement agreement over making warrantless arrests in the Chicago area.

Homeland Security pushes back on ruling

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chastised Wednesday's ruling.