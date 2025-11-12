AMERICAS
Colombia's Petro orders halt in intelligence sharing with US amid Caribbean tensions
Colombian President Gustavo Petro says the measure will be in place as long as US strikes on the Caribbean continue.
Tensions between the US and Colombia have soared over Washington's attacks against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean. / Reuters
November 12, 2025

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered Colombian public security forces to suspend intelligence sharing with US intelligence agencies until Washington stops attacking boats in the Caribbean.

"Such a measure will be maintained as long as the missile attack on boats in the Caribbean persists," Petro said in a post on X.

"The fight against drugs must be subordinated to the human rights of the Caribbean people," he added, referencing the two countries' history of collaboration against drug trafficking.

His decision came after a CNN report revealed that the UK had already stopped sharing intelligence with the US over concerns that its information was being used to carry out lethal strikes against suspected drug traffickers.

The report said British officials believe the attacks, which have killed at least 76 people since September, violate international law.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk called the attacks "unacceptable" and urged an independent investigation into what his office described as "extrajudicial killings."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
