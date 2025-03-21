Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man, controls CK Hutchison , a global conglomerate that until recently operated two strategic port terminals along the Panama Canal. But under growing pressure from US President Donald Trump, Li agreed to sell the assets—a move that has now angered China’s leadership.

On March 6, CK Hutchinson finalised a $22.8 billion deal to sell its global port assets, including the two Panama Canal terminals, to a consortium led by US investment giant BlackRock .

Trump praised the transaction, telling Congress, “My administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we’ve already started doing it.” Previously Trump claimed that China controls the canal, an artificial 82-kilometre (51-mile) waterway connecting the Caribbean Sea with the Pacific Ocean.

But the lucrative agreement roused the ire of Beijing. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Chinese President Xi Jinping was infuriated by the sale, which is seen as a geopolitical loss for China in a region of strategic importance.



After Hutchison’s Panama Canal deal, Chinese state-linked media condemned the deal, accusing Li, a 96-year-old billionaire, of betraying national interests. Li was born in Chao'an, Chaozhou in Guangdong Province, in mainland China and moved to Hong Kong in 1940 with his family as a refugee during the Sino-Japanese War during WWII.



While he is respected for his global business acumen–earning him the nickname ‘Superman’-- the Panama Canal deal has placed him in a rare political crossfire.

Ta Kung Pao, a pro-Beijing Hong Kong newspaper, ran scathing editorials suggesting the deal amounted to “betraying and selling off” Chinese interests. One article warned: “If Hong Kong companies turn a blind eye to this, it is tantamount to passing the knife to rivals at this strategic juncture.”

The commentary was republished on official websites linked to the Chinese Communist Party’s Hong Kong and Macao branches—signalling alignment with central government thinking.

Can Beijing stop the deal?

Though China is a one-party state, led by the Communist Party , its post 1990s economic reforms—shaped by former leader Deng Xiaoping—allow private firms a degree of autonomy. Yet for major cross-border transitions, especially those with geopolitical implications, Beijing expects some form of oversight or approval.