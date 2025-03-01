Thousands stood in silence for 15 minutes in the southern city of Nis to commemorate those killed in a railway station disaster, in a student-led protest that has grown into the biggest threat yet to the Serbian president's grip on power.

In the four months since 15 people were killed when a roof collapsed at a newly-renovated train station in Serbia's second-biggest city of Novi Sad, mass demonstrations have gathered momentum.

As many Serbians have blamed the tragedy on corruption they link to President Aleksandar Vucic's decade in power, teachers, farmers and other workers have joined the protests that began with a student blockade of classes at state universities in December.

"We want to have a better country, without corruption in which educated people will be respected," said Ana, a 20-year-old medicine student who drove to Nis from the central city of Kragujevac.

Hundreds of students marched, ran or rode bikes to Nis, visiting various towns on their way, and gaining the support of people living outside the country's urban centres.

"This is the way to make a revolution," Tarek, a 22-year-old graphics designer from Novi Pazar said. "It is the right way to achieve the change, to create a better future, a functional state without corruption."