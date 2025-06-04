The United States boasts the world’s largest defence budget and cutting-edge military technology, yet it faces a quiet vulnerability: an 80 percent dependency on China for rare earth elements (REEs).

This reliance is not just economic, it’s a strategic threat to national security, military superiority, and technological sovereignty.



It raises deeper questions about foreign policy decisions, including Donald Trump’s provocative proposal to “buy” Greenland, a move once mocked but increasingly seen through a geopolitical lens.

Rare earth elements are critical to US defence systems: F-35 fighter jets, hypersonic missiles, radar arrays, and advanced batteries all depend on them.

Beyond extraction, China controls about 85 percent of global REE processing capacity, a monopoly that magnifies the risk.

According to experts, this is not merely an economic issue—it constitutes a direct national security risk. A 2024 analysis by the RAND Corporation warns that a supply chain disruption lasting just 90 days could force 78 percent of US defence contractors to shut down production lines.

This alarming scenario recasts Trump’s interest in Greenland and Canada.

As Dr. Jesper Willaing Zeuthen, an Arctic geopolitics expert at Aalborg University, explains: “The minerals are possible to mine outside China, but China has control over almost all of the processing plants. This may in part be because China is willing to pay the huge environmental cost of this type of processing.”

Zeuthen’s insight reframes the challenge not simply as a question of access, but of industrial capacity and political will—factors that have long shaped China’s dominance in this field.

What, where, and why so critical?

REEs comprise 17 metallic elements, including the 15 lanthanides on the periodic table along with scandium and yttrium.

Their names—such as neodymium (Nd), dysprosium (Dy), terbium (Tb), praseodymium (Pr), and yttrium (Y)—may sound unfamiliar to the general public, but these materials are indispensable to modern technology.

Military systems, renewable energy infrastructure, medical imaging devices, and even the average smartphone would either fail to operate or perform far less efficiently without them.

To illustrate: a single F-35 fighter jet contains approximately 420 kilograms of REEs, while a 3 MW wind turbine uses about two tons of neodymium-based magnets.

In smartphones, the vivid display quality is made possible by components containing yttrium and terbium. In this sense, REEs form the invisible yet vital nervous system of the modern world.

Despite being plentiful in the Earth’s crust, REEs are difficult and toxic to extract in usable form.

China’s willingness to bear these environmental burdens has helped it dominate both mining and processing.



How China gained dominance

China’s dominance is not the result of coincidence, but of long-term strategic planning and state-backed investment.

As early as the 1980s, the Chinese government began channelling significant public resources into rare earth mining and processing infrastructure, having foreseen their future importance.

This investment coincided with a growing reluctance in the West to continue REE production due to stricter environmental regulations and high operational costs—offering China a golden opportunity on a silver platter.

By the 2000s, China had managed to drastically reduce production costs through low labour wages and lax environmental standards.

Through export incentives and tax breaks, it gained the ability to manipulate global prices, undercutting international competitors and discouraging investment in alternative supply chains. By 2010, China controlled 90 percent of the global REE market.

This dominance provided not just economic leverage but also political influence. One of the most notable examples occurred in 2010, when China halted REE exports to Japan following a sovereignty dispute in the East China Sea.

The move demonstrated that Beijing was not afraid to weaponise these resources for geo-political gain. In the aftermath, countries such as Japan, Australia, and the US began reassessing their dependence on Chinese rare earths.

This trend only intensified over the following decade.

In 2022, amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, China reduced its REE export quotas by 40 percent—prompting not only economic concern but also security-related anxiety.

In 2025, newly introduced export controls targeted neodymium and dysprosium, aiming to put pressure on production across critical sectors such as electric vehicles, wind energy, and defence.

All of these actions align with China’s “Made in China 2025” strategy—a comprehensive plan designed to transform the country from a raw material exporter into a global hub for high-tech REE components.

This would allow China to reduce its own dependence on foreign technology while consolidating dominance over global supply chains.

Greenland and Canada: Decoding a geopolitical move

Understanding the value of REEs makes Trump’s Greenland proposal more understandable.

Greenland is not only positioned at a highly strategic location in the Arctic—it also holds some of the world’s largest reserves of rare earth elements.

In particular, heavy REEs such as dysprosium and terbium are found in high concentrations in the Kvanefjeld region in the island’s southwest, a site eyed by Chinese firm Shenghe.

“Shenghe, a semi-private Chinese firm, acquired a stake in the Kvanefjeld project, but the Greenlandic government later halted development for environmental reasons. Shenghe told me they were not actively seeking investments in Greenland—rather, they were pulled in by Australian mining firms and local interest,” Dr Zeuthen tells TRT World.

Greenland’s potential isn’t limited to REEs alone. The island is also rich in uranium, zinc, and other critical metals, further elevating its geoeconomic and geopolitical value.

These factors suggest Trump’s proposal was not a wild impulse but a calculated response to China’s expanding resource influence—a proactive strategy in an emerging global resource conflict.

Canada represents another key piece in this strategic chessboard. The world’s second-largest country by landmass also possesses substantial REE deposits—particularly in its northern and western regions, where neodymium and praseodymium are abundant.

What’s more striking is China’s growing investment in Canadian mining companies in recent years.

This has caused rising concern within the United States. The idea that REE reserves located in “allied territory” could fall under indirect Chinese control is increasingly seen as a threat to US national security.

By 2023, both the US Congress and the Pentagon began monitoring Canadian mining partnerships with Chinese entities more closely. Some US senators even accused China of using Canada as a “Trojan horse” in the rare earth supply chain.

These moves suggest Trump’s overture was not diplomatic theatre but part of a broader effort to secure critical mineral access.

The search for alternatives: How realistic are they?