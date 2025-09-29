WORLD
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Despite the reimposition, Western leaders stressed that channels for dialogue remained open.
September 29, 2025

The European Union has confirmed it had reimposed sweeping sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, after the United Nations reinstated its overarching measures.

The UN took that step over the weekend after Western powers triggered the so-called "snapback" mechanism under the 2015 nuclear accord.

The sanctions reintroduced by the 27-nation bloc include UN measures barring dealings with Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile activities.

But they also range broader to encompass financial measures, including freezing assets of Iran's central bank.

Tehran has condemned as "unjustifiable" the reinstatement of the UN sanctions.

“Not the end of diplomacy”

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, said on Sunday the reimposition of sanctions "must not be the end of diplomacy".

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and has pledged to remain in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

But it recalled its ambassadors from London, Paris and Berlin for consultations on Saturday, warning of “serious consequences” for Western countries.

Russia and China tried unsuccessfully at the UN Security Council to delay the sanctions snapback, warning it could escalate tensions in the Middle East. Their draft resolution gained only four votes among the 15 council members.

