Sweeping UN sanctions have been reimposed on Iran following failed last-minute nuclear talks, with France, the UK and Germany warning Tehran against "escalatory actions."

"The reimposition of UN sanctions is not the end of diplomacy," the foreign ministers of the three European nations, known as the E3, said in a joint statement on Sunday.

"We urge Iran to refrain from any escalatory action and to return to compliance with its legally binding safeguards obligations," they said.