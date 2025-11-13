The Israeli army launched air strikes on southern Lebanon early on Thursday despite an existing ceasefire, according to local media.

The state National News Agency said Israeli warplanes struck the Al-Khanouk area of the Aitaroun municipality in the Nabatieh district with air-to-surface missiles.

The warplanes also hit the western outskirts of the town of Tayr Falsay in the Tyre district before re-targeting the same area in two stages, the agency added.

The Israeli army claimed to have struck a weapons storage facility and two infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

There was no immediate comment from Lebanese authorities or Hezbollah on the Israeli claims.