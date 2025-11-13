MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Israeli air strikes hit towns in southern Lebanon as ceasefire violations mount
Israeli army claims to have struck a weapon storage facility and an infrastructure site used by Hezbollah in the region.
Israeli air strikes hit towns in southern Lebanon as ceasefire violations mount
The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023. / AA
November 13, 2025

The Israeli army launched air strikes on southern Lebanon early on Thursday despite an existing ceasefire, according to local media.

The state National News Agency said Israeli warplanes struck the Al-Khanouk area of the Aitaroun municipality in the Nabatieh district with air-to-surface missiles.

The warplanes also hit the western outskirts of the town of Tayr Falsay in the Tyre district before re-targeting the same area in two stages, the agency added.

The Israeli army claimed to have struck a weapons storage facility and two infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

There was no immediate comment from Lebanese authorities or Hezbollah on the Israeli claims.

RECOMMENDED

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory allegedly targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 after Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza started, and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under the November 2024 ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli drone strike kills one, injures several in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations