The Israeli army launched air strikes on southern Lebanon early on Thursday despite an existing ceasefire, according to local media.
The state National News Agency said Israeli warplanes struck the Al-Khanouk area of the Aitaroun municipality in the Nabatieh district with air-to-surface missiles.
The warplanes also hit the western outskirts of the town of Tayr Falsay in the Tyre district before re-targeting the same area in two stages, the agency added.
The Israeli army claimed to have struck a weapons storage facility and two infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
There was no immediate comment from Lebanese authorities or Hezbollah on the Israeli claims.
Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory allegedly targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.
The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 after Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza started, and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.
Under the November 2024 ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.