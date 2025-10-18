WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel's Rafah blockade blatant violation of truce deal: Hamas
Hamas handed over the bodies of two more Israeli captives to Red Cross teams in Gaza.
Israel's Rafah blockade blatant violation of truce deal: Hamas
Hamas says Rafah closure will delay handing over of hostage remains. / AA
October 18, 2025

Hamas has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to keep the Rafah border crossing closed constitutes a “blatant” violation of a ceasefire agreement and a “repudiation” of commitments made to mediators.

The Palestinian resistance group also said on Saturday that the closure of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza would cause significant delays in the handover of captive remains.

In a statement, the group said the continued closure "blocks the entry of specialised equipment needed to search for those missing under the rubble and prevents forensic teams and tools required to identify bodies," leading to "significant delays in the retrieval and transfer of remains"

Netanyahu’s office announced earlier that the crossing would remain closed “until further notice,” in violation of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

“Netanyahu’s decision to prevent the reopening of the Rafah crossing until further notice constitutes a blatant breach of the ceasefire agreement and a repudiation of the commitments he made before mediators and guarantor parties,” Hamas said in a statement.

It accused Netanyahu of “inventing false pretexts to obstruct implementation of the agreement and evade his obligations.”

The group urged mediators and guarantor parties to act swiftly to pressure Israel to immediately reopen the crossing, comply with all terms of the agreement and end its ongoing crimes in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, Hamas handed over the bodies of two more Israeli captives to teams in Gaza from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and they were being transferred to the Israeli army.

“The bodies of two Israeli fatalities are now in the hands of the Red Cross and on their way to the army,” said Israel’s Channel 12.

Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 11 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement.

The deal was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas hands over more remains of Israeli hostages under ceasefire deal

SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints