POLITICS
2 min read
Albania’s Edi Rama expected to win big as vote count nears end
Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist Party secures another term after an electoral victory, gaining momentum toward EU membership.
Albania’s Edi Rama expected to win big as vote count nears end
Rama’s pro-EU stance and Western partnerships helped boost his popularity. / Reuters
May 13, 2025

Albania's prime minister Edi Rama has secured an unprecedented fourth term in power as his Socialist Party sailed to victory in Sunday's parliamentary election, a near complete vote count showed on Tuesday.

With 94 percent of ballots counted, the Socialist Party (PS) had 52 percent of the votes, ahead of the second-placed Democratic Party (PD) with 34 percent, official figures from the election commission showed.

The state election commission is due to announce full results on Tuesday.

If confirmed, the result would mark an improvement on the last election when PS got 49 percent, and it would give Rama a comfortable majority to form a government.

It would also enable him to continue working to honour his pledge to bring Albania into the European Union by 2030, although many experts say that timeline is optimistic.

Gaining West’s support

Recommended

Rama, in power since 2013, was the favourite to win, bolstered in part by an influential network built up over 12 years in power, a recent period of healthy economic growth and a fractured opposition.

But the scale of victory has surprised some analysts who had expected that internal unrest would dent Rama's lead.

Instead, the resounding win looks set to prolong a sense of predictability in Albania in contrast to other Balkan countries such as Kosovo, Serbia and Bulgaria, where ruling parties have faced political crises over the past year.

"No one expected there to be a qualified majority for a single party. It is like (Hungary's Prime Minister) Orban in his best days," said political analyst Lutfi Dervishi.

PS is on course to win 82 seats in the 140-seat parliament while PD would get 51 seats, local Top Channel TV said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan