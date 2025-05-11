US President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to mediate the long-standing Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan, suggesting that a resolution may be possible to settle what he called “a thousand years” of dispute.

In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social late Saturday, Trump emphasised the “strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership” of both nations, praising their decision to halt fighting that could have led to mass casualties and widespread destruction.

“I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision,” Trump said, acknowledging the significant role the United States played in facilitating the de-escalation.

While the discussions did not directly address Kashmir, Trump signalled his intent to work with both countries to find a peaceful solution.

“Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” Trump said.

Tensions remain in Kashmir