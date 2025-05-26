TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Three-day Turkish Festival showcases rich heritage through traditional cuisine, Ottoman performances, centuries-old arts including paper marbling, illumination, calligraphy.
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
One of the largest US events celebrating Turkish heritage took place in Chicago last week, aiming to "build a bridge of Turkish culture," an organizer said. / AA
May 26, 2025

The three-day Turkish Festival showcasing the rich heritage, flavours and artistry of Türkiye came to a close this weekend in the US city of Chicago, with organisers hailing the event as a turning point in making Turkish culture a lasting part of the city's diverse cultural landscape.

Held at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, visitors at one of North America's most comprehensive Turkish festivals were treated to traditional cuisine, handicrafts, live performances and interactive art demonstrations. The event opened Friday with a vibrant parade by a traditional Ottoman military band, or mehter.

Visitors explored more than 200 booths offering delicacies from various regions of Türkiye, including dishes presented by celebrated Turkish chef Ramazan Bingol.

Others tried their hand at centuries-old art forms such as paper marbling (ebru), illumination (tezhip), ceramics and calligraphy, brought to life by Turkish artisans specially invited for the occasion and coordinated by Rumeysa Ozperk, head of the festival’s art team.

“We had eight artists and seven different art forms on display, including paper marbling (ebru), filography, wood printing, calligraphy, plate painting, and porcelain clay crown workshops,” Ozperk told Anadolu Agency.

“Especially ebru and tezhip drew intense interest. While many visitors were foreigners, Turkish attendees also deepened their cultural connection through these arts. Over the three days, we welcomed nearly a thousand visitors, held workshops, and made some sales, which made us very happy.”

Speaking on the final day of festivities, Halil Demir, co-founder of the festival’s organising committee, said the event exceeded expectations and has cemented its place in the city’s cultural calendar.

Recommended

“First, I thank God,” Demir told Anadolu Agency. “We brought something to Chicago that neither Muslim communities nor many Americans had witnessed before — a well-organised, disciplined, and beautiful festival” that introduced the richness of Turkish culture.

“Today I see clearly that the Turkish Festival has become part of Chicago’s cultural fabric,” Demir said. “This will continue (in the years ahead), hopefully, and I truly believe that next year you will see large crowds of Americans coming here. You will see the beauty of Turkish culture reflected more broadly among the people of Chicago.”

“If our mayors and our ambassador didn’t see how meaningful this event was, they would not have invested so much of their time,” Demir said. “This is the beginning … The festival now stands on its feet, and we will see it mature and grow.”

Demir said the overwhelmingly positive feedback from guests — many of whom sent thank-you emails and letters — reflects growing curiosity and appreciation for Türkiye’s culture and tourism.

“I wish I could show you the letters and emails we received. People were genuinely happy,” said Demir. “We brought together so much beauty and so many people — without charging high prices.”

The organisers now hope to expand the festival’s reach beyond Chicago in the years ahead, bringing similar experiences to other parts of the US where Turkish communities reside.

“I’m confident this will grow,” Demir added.

“Wherever Turkish minorities live, word will spread, and people will want us to come there as well."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay