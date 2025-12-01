WORLD
Russian strikes kill four in Ukraine's Dnipro as Moscow claims new advance in Donetsk
Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks, while the US is seeking to finalise a peace plan with Moscow and Kiev's approval.
A rescuer walks at the site of a midday Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine, December 1, 2025. / Reuters
December 1, 2025

A Russian missile attack has killed four people and wounded nearly two dozen others in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the governor of the region said.

Local officials on Monday released images of the aftermath showing emergency services responding at the scene, cars destroyed and buildings with their windows blown out.

"There are already four dead in Dnipro. Sincere condolences to the relatives," Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Vladyslav Gaivanenko wrote on Telegram, adding that 22 people were wounded in the attack.

Dnipro, which had an estimated pre-war population of just under one million people, lies around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the front line, and is regularly struck by Russian bombardments.

Moscow's forces have been grinding their way through the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region, expanding their claim over Ukrainian territory at a time when the United States is pushing Kiev towards agreeing a peace deal with Moscow.

RelatedTRT World - Russia's Putin to meet US envoy Witkoff on Tuesday: Kremlin

The Kremlin has escalated its fatal attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, while the White House is seeking to finalise a peace plan with Moscow and Kiev's approval.

Ukrainian officials in the eastern Sumy region said earlier on Monday that a Russian drone attack had killed a 53-year-old civilian.

In a separate development on Monday, Russia claimed that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

A statement by the Russian defence ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Klynove, situated about 15 kilometres (16 miles) southeast of the city of Kramatorsk, the administrative centre of the eastern Ukrainian region since Moscow captured Donetsk city in 2014.

The village is also about 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) north of the industrial city of Kostiantynivka, another key front between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claim, and independent verification of Russia's claim is difficult due to the ongoing three-and-a-half-year war.

RelatedTRT World - EU foreign policy chief signals 'pivotal' moment as bloc moves to reinforce Ukraine’s defence
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
