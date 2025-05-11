The Indian Air Force has said that "losses are a part of combat" without giving details but claimed that all its pilots were back home after fighting with Pakistan this week, responding to a question on whether the force suffered losses.

A Pakistani military spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday that five Indian aircraft had been shot down, but the claim was not confirmed by India.

Also on Wednesday, four government sources in Indian-administrated Kashmir told Reuters that three fighter jets crashed in the federal territory, hours after India claimed it struck nine Pakistani "terrorist infrastructure" sites across the border.

A ceasefire appeared to hold on Sunday between India and Pakistan, hours after the nuclear-armed rivals accused each other of violating a truce that brought them back from the brink of all-out war.