Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kiev is increasing its drone and missile production and will respond "symmetrically" to Russian attacks.

"The agenda included planning our actions, readiness to respond to Russian strikes, and taking preventive measures," Zelenskyy said on Tuesday following an extended meeting with top military officials, emphasising that Ukraine will expand domestic production of unmanned and long-range capabilities.

He added that new agreements with European countries are in preparation "to attract investment into Ukrainian production," particularly for unmanned systems and long-range weapons to reinforce Ukraine's front-line defence.

"The prospect is to respond symmetrically to all Russian threats," Zelenskyy said. "They in Russia must feel the consequences of what they are doing against Ukraine. And they will."