BIZTECH
2 min read
US Fed slashes rates for third time amid deepening rift
A rift within the central bank deepened with three officials voting against the modest reduction.
US Fed slashes rates for third time amid deepening rift
(FILE) The Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, US, September 16, 2025. / Reuters
December 10, 2025

A divided US Federal Reserve has lowered interest rates for a third consecutive time this year, flagging labour market concerns even as inflation remained elevated while President Donald Trump's tariffs bite.

Wednesday’s cut by a quarter percentage point brings rates to a range between 3.50 percent and 3.75 percent, the lowest in around three years.

The move was in line with market expectations, although the path ahead is less certain.

The Fed pencilled in at least one more rate reduction next year, and flagged heightened risks to employment as it announced Wednesday's move.

RelatedTRT World - Trump hails economic record, dismisses affordability concerns as Democratic 'hoax'

But a rift within the central bank deepened with three officials voting against the modest reduction.

RECOMMENDED

Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee and Kansas City Fed president Jeffrey Schmid instead sought to keep rates unchanged. Fed Governor Stephen Miran backed a bigger, half-percentage-point cut.

The Fed's rate-setting committee consists of 12 voting members — including seven members of the board of governors, the New York Fed president and a rotation of reserve bank presidents — who take a majority vote in deciding the path of rates.

On Wednesday, Fed officials also lifted their 2026 GDP growth forecast to 2.3 percent.

They lowered inflation expectations slightly for the next year, while their projections of the unemployment rate remained unchanged.

RelatedTRT World - US Fed holds rates steady despite Trump criticism
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia