ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Bangladesh’s ousted leader Hasina given 21-year prison term, a week after death sentence
Court documents say Hasina and family members are named in plot scam cases tied to land allocation in Dhaka’s new city project.
Bangladesh’s ousted leader Hasina given 21-year prison term, a week after death sentence
Hasina, 78, is currently residing in India and has defied court orders that she return to Bangladesh. / Reuters
November 27, 2025

A court in Bangladesh has sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to 21 years in prison for corruption, a week after she was given the death penalty for crimes against humanity.

Hasina's conduct "demonstrates a persistent corruption mindset rooted in entitlement, unchecked power, and a greedy eye for public property", Judge Abdullah Al Mamun ruled on Thursday.

"Treating public land as a private asset, she directed her greedy eye toward state resources and manipulated official procedures to benefit herself and her close relatives."

Public prosecutor Khan Moinul Hasan said he would appeal the verdict in the corruption cases. "We are not satisfied with the verdict, as we had sought maximum punishment," he said.

"We will consult our client, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and decide on the next course of action."

RelatedTRT World - India is examining Bangladesh's request to extradite ousted PM Hasina: official

Crimes against humanity

Hasina, 78, is currently residing in India and has defied court orders that she return to Bangladesh.

She was sentenced in absentia on November 17 to be hanged for crimes against humanity after ordering a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising last year that eventually ousted her.

RECOMMENDED

But three other cases had been brought against the ex-leader by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over land grabs of lucrative plots in a suburb of the capital Dhaka.

Hasina's US-based son Sajeeb Wazed and daughter Saima Wazed, who has served as a top UN official, were sentenced to five years each.

Hasina fled Bangladesh by helicopter on August 5 2024, after weeks of student-led protests against her autocratic rule.

RelatedTRT World - The party is over: Why Hasina supporters didn’t protest deposed premier’s death sentence

Political turmoil

Bangladesh has been in political turmoil since the end of Hasina's rule, and violence has marred campaigning for elections slated for February 2026.

The United Nations says up to 1,400 people were killed in crackdowns as Hasina tried to cling to power.

Hasina has called the guilty verdict and death sentence in her crimes against humanity trial "biased and politically motivated".

She is also being prosecuted in three other corruption cases, along with her sister Sheikh Rehana and her children, including British MP Tulip Siddiq.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance