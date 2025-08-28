WORLD
2 min read
Britain, France and Germany move to trigger UN sanctions on Iran: letter
The E3 have pressed ahead now over accusations that Iran has violated the 2015 deal that aimed to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Britain, France and Germany move to trigger UN sanctions on Iran: letter
Iran has previously warned of a "harsh response" if sanctions are reinstated. / AA
August 28, 2025

Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme on Thursday, a step likely to stoke tensions two months after Israel and the United States bombed Iran, according to a letter sent by E3 to the UN Security Council seen by Reuters.

The trio, known as the E3, said in a statement they had decided to trigger the so-called snapback mechanism before they lose the ability in mid-October to restore sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

They have held several rounds of talks with Iran since Israel and the United States struck its nuclear installations in mid-June, aiming to agree to defer the mechanism but they deemed that talks in Geneva on Tuesday did not yield sufficiently tangible commitments from Iran.

The United States, which was party to that deal, pulled out under President Donald Trump in 2018, and held failed indirect negotiations earlier this year with Tehran.

Recommended

The E3, whose ministers informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of their decision on Wednesday, said they hoped that Iran would engage by the end of September to provide commitments over its nuclear programme that will convince them to defer concrete action.

Iran has previously warned of a "harsh response" if sanctions are reinstated.

The E3 had offered to delay the snapback for as much as six months to enable serious negotiations if Iran resumes full UN inspections - which would also seek to account for Iran's large stock of enriched uranium that has not been verified since the June strikes - and engages in talks with the United States.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict