German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said his government wants to facilitate the conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their home country.

"Syrians should be encouraged to return voluntarily and enabled to do so, so they can rebuild their country," Wadephul told a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday, saying there was no disagreement between him and Chancellor Friedrich Merz on this.

Wadephul said the government is currently in talks with Syrian authorities to deport those who have committed crimes or are deemed a threat to public safety.

At the same time, he said they are working to support Syria's economic recovery to enable Syrian refugees to return.

"We are going to convene the German-Syrian Business Council. This means my Syrian counterpart will be coming here. We will both lead it, and we will work concretely to ensure that this country has a chance to move forward and that we rebuild the neighbourhoods. This will take some time," he said.

Wadephul said if voluntary returns do not occur, expulsions may be possible for those without legal status, employment, or a residence permit in Germany.

"Germany has been very hospitable to many Syrians and has a legitimate interest in expecting those who found refuge here—supported by German taxpayers—to be prepared to return home if conditions allow and if they don't have employment and accommodation here," Wadephul said.

"That's perfectly normal. We would like to facilitate this, and if it doesn't happen voluntarily, then there is also the possibility of the state initiating it—that's completely clear and beyond question," he added.

The war is over