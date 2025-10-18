Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced support for US President Donald Trump's suggestion that Moscow and Kiev should halt hostilities in Ukraine, "stop where we are" and begin negotiations, as Trump reportedly told Zelenskyy he won't provide Tomahawk missiles, at least for now.

"He is right. The president is right, and we have to stop where we are," Zelenskyy told reporters after meeting Trump at the White House on Friday. "This is important, to stop where we are and then to speak."

Trump wrote on Truth Social that his meeting with Zelenskyy was "very interesting and cordial," and he urged Kiev and Moscow to "stop the killing and make a deal."

"They should stop where they are. Let both claim victory, let history decide," Trump wrote.

Zelenskyy described the discussions as "productive," citing talks on air defence and production.

"We spoke about long range, of course," he said. "We decided that we don't speak about it because nobody wants — I mean, the United States doesn't want this."

'No Tomahawk for now'

Asked if he was optimistic about receiving US Tomahawk long-range missiles, Zelenskyy replied, "I am realistic," adding that both sides agreed not to disclose details of the talks.

Zelenskyy came to Washington after weeks of calls for Tomahawks, hoping to capitalise on Trump's growing frustration with Putin after a summit in Alaska failed to produce a breakthrough.