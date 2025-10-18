Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced support for US President Donald Trump's suggestion that Moscow and Kiev should halt hostilities in Ukraine, "stop where we are" and begin negotiations, as Trump reportedly told Zelenskyy he won't provide Tomahawk missiles, at least for now.
"He is right. The president is right, and we have to stop where we are," Zelenskyy told reporters after meeting Trump at the White House on Friday. "This is important, to stop where we are and then to speak."
Trump wrote on Truth Social that his meeting with Zelenskyy was "very interesting and cordial," and he urged Kiev and Moscow to "stop the killing and make a deal."
"They should stop where they are. Let both claim victory, let history decide," Trump wrote.
Zelenskyy described the discussions as "productive," citing talks on air defence and production.
"We spoke about long range, of course," he said. "We decided that we don't speak about it because nobody wants — I mean, the United States doesn't want this."
'No Tomahawk for now'
Asked if he was optimistic about receiving US Tomahawk long-range missiles, Zelenskyy replied, "I am realistic," adding that both sides agreed not to disclose details of the talks.
Zelenskyy came to Washington after weeks of calls for Tomahawks, hoping to capitalise on Trump's growing frustration with Putin after a summit in Alaska failed to produce a breakthrough.
But the Ukrainian left empty-handed as Trump eyes a fresh diplomatic breakthrough on the back of last week's Gaza peace deal.
Axios reported, citing two sources briefed on the meeting, that Trump told Zelenskyy he doesn't intend to provide Tomahawk missiles, at least for now.
"Trump made clear his priority now is diplomacy, and he thinks providing Tomahawks could undermine it," Axios cites the sources as saying.
Talks with EU, NATO leaders
After the meeting, Zelenskyy spoke with European and NATO leaders on the details of his conversation with Trump, stressing the joint goal of safeguarding lives and strengthening security across Europe.
Zelenskyy said he held talks with the leaders from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway and Poland, as well as with the heads of the European Union and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
"I shared details of my conversation with US President Donald Trump. We discussed many important issues. The main priority now is to protect as many lives as possible, guarantee security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe," he wrote on Telegram.
He added that national security advisors from the involved countries will meet to coordinate next steps, expressing gratitude for continued support and solidarity with Ukraine.