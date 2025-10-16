Washington, DC — Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed in Washington with a war still raging and a White House newly willing to listen.

His meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday is set to be the most consequential encounter between the two leaders yet, one that could redefine the trajectory of the Ukraine-Russia war.

For months, Trump spoke of ending the war with a "deal." His stance has appeared to shift since the August summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin ended without a deal.



At a recent meeting with Argentina's Javier Milei, Trump dropped what may have been the clearest hint of his new position: that the US could arm Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles if Moscow refuses to negotiate.

Zelenskyy will try to turn that stance into a commitment. The Ukrainian leader plans to press for Tomahawks, along with Patriot air defence systems, in talks described by officials as "very businesslike."

One senior Ukrainian source told the AFP news agency that "the main topic of discussion is Tomahawks. Of course, there is also the issue of Patriots."

Meanwhile, President Trump spoke with Russia's President Putin over the phone on Thursday, where "great progress" was made, particularly in light of the latest developments in Ukraine, he said. The conversation precedes Friday's scheduled meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House.

Trump added that he'll meet with Putin in Hungary to try to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, but the date is still to be determined.

Kremlin said the call was "extremely frank and trustful" and Putin advised Trump that Tomahawk missiles to Kiev would harm Moscow-Washington ties and the peace process, but not alter the battlefield situation.

'A political signal'

All along, Washington’s military support has remained cautious. Trump has not authorised new direct arms deliveries, instead pushing allies to buy and transfer US weapons through a new mechanism known as Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

The policy keeps America to stay out of the fray while ensuring its defence industry stays central.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reinforced that approach this week at NATO headquarters, urging partners to ramp up purchases via PURL and warning of "costs on Russia for its continued aggression."

Kiev, for its part, wants more than coordination. It wants capability.

A senior Ukrainian official said Zelenskyy will seek a political signal that the White House is ready to arm Ukraine with Tomahawks even if they are formally purchased by allies.

“They need a political signal,” the source said. “Enough for Putin to feel it.”

Tomahawks, typically launched from warships or submarines, can strike targets over 1,500 kilometres away.