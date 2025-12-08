BIZTECH
2 min read
Trump says US will allow Nvidia H200 AI chip shipments to China under new approval plan
US president says Chinese buyers can access Nvidia’s H200 AI chips if they pay a 25% fee to Washington, insisting most advanced US processors remain restricted.
Trump says US will allow Nvidia H200 AI chip shipments to China under new approval plan
Sales of Nvidia chips in China could still face opposition in US Congress and be hampered by Chinese authorities. / Reuters
December 8, 2025

US President Donald Trump has announced a new policy that will allow American chipmaker Nvidia to ship its H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips to "approved customers" in China and other countries.

Trump said he informed Chinese President Xi Jinping of the change and that Xi had "responded positively."

"25% will be paid to the United States of America. This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen US Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers," he said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump criticised export-control measures imposed under the former Biden administration, arguing they forced US chip companies to spend "billions of dollars building ‘degraded’ products that nobody wanted," which he said slowed innovation and harmed American workers.

"That Era is over," he said.

RelatedTRT World - AI chip giant Nvidia becomes world's first $5T firm

The president stressed that the shift would not affect Nvidia’s most advanced products, including the Blackwell series chips and the forthcoming Rubin architecture, "neither of which are part of this deal."

Trump said the Commerce Department is finalising the framework that will govern export approvals and that similar structures will apply to AMD, Intel and other major US semiconductor firms.

RECOMMENDED

He also said the plan was designed to preserve US technological leadership while supporting domestic manufacturing and ensuring that any approved foreign buyer contributes to US revenue through the mandatory 25 percent payment.

Trump did not specify which Chinese firms would qualify as "approved customers" or when the new rules would take effect.

High performance chips

Nvidia’s H200 chip is far more powerful than the H20 chip that was made specifically for export to China but belongs to the previous generation of its technology since replaced by its latest Blackwell chips.

Nvidia shares rose 1.73 per cent on Monday after Semafor first reported the administration’s decision.

Its stock rose another 2 per cent after market.

Sales of Nvidia chips in China could still face opposition in US Congress and be hampered by Chinese authorities.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets