US President Donald Trump has announced a new policy that will allow American chipmaker Nvidia to ship its H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips to "approved customers" in China and other countries.
Trump said he informed Chinese President Xi Jinping of the change and that Xi had "responded positively."
"25% will be paid to the United States of America. This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen US Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers," he said on his Truth Social platform.
Trump criticised export-control measures imposed under the former Biden administration, arguing they forced US chip companies to spend "billions of dollars building ‘degraded’ products that nobody wanted," which he said slowed innovation and harmed American workers.
"That Era is over," he said.
The president stressed that the shift would not affect Nvidia’s most advanced products, including the Blackwell series chips and the forthcoming Rubin architecture, "neither of which are part of this deal."
Trump said the Commerce Department is finalising the framework that will govern export approvals and that similar structures will apply to AMD, Intel and other major US semiconductor firms.
He also said the plan was designed to preserve US technological leadership while supporting domestic manufacturing and ensuring that any approved foreign buyer contributes to US revenue through the mandatory 25 percent payment.
Trump did not specify which Chinese firms would qualify as "approved customers" or when the new rules would take effect.
High performance chips
Nvidia’s H200 chip is far more powerful than the H20 chip that was made specifically for export to China but belongs to the previous generation of its technology since replaced by its latest Blackwell chips.
Nvidia shares rose 1.73 per cent on Monday after Semafor first reported the administration’s decision.
Its stock rose another 2 per cent after market.
Sales of Nvidia chips in China could still face opposition in US Congress and be hampered by Chinese authorities.