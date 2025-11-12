TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Ukraine's security chief in Istanbul for talks on resuming prisoner exchanges with Russia
During the last round of direct talks in Istanbul, which took place on July 23, Russia and Ukraine agreed on the exchange of prisoners of war and civilians.
Ukraine's security chief in Istanbul for talks on resuming prisoner exchanges with Russia
The last round of direct talks took place in Istanbul on July 23. / Reuters
November 12, 2025

Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov has arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye for direct talks with Russia, heading the Ukrainian delegation. The talks are taking place on Tuesday.

In a statement on Telegram, Umerov named the resumption of war prisoner exchanges with Russia as the purpose of his visit.

"These days, I will be working in Türkiye and the Middle East to unblock the exchange process. There was an agreement, and we need to implement it," he said.

According to Umerov, meetings are scheduled in Türkiye to discuss the resumption of exchanges. He did not specify who exactly would participate in the meetings.

RECOMMENDED

During the last round of direct talks in Istanbul, which took place on July 23, Russia and Ukraine agreed on the exchange of prisoners of war and civilians.

In addition, Moscow has proposed to Kiev to form three groups that will work online on political, humanitarian and military issues. Later, the Kremlin said that Moscow had not received a response from Kiev to this proposal.

Apart from Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates and partly Saudi Arabia and Qatar have mediated humanitarian exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations