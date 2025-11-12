Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov has arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye for direct talks with Russia, heading the Ukrainian delegation. The talks are taking place on Tuesday.

In a statement on Telegram, Umerov named the resumption of war prisoner exchanges with Russia as the purpose of his visit.

"These days, I will be working in Türkiye and the Middle East to unblock the exchange process. There was an agreement, and we need to implement it," he said.

According to Umerov, meetings are scheduled in Türkiye to discuss the resumption of exchanges. He did not specify who exactly would participate in the meetings.