WORLD
2 min read
A Bangladesh court convicts ousted PM Hasina and niece, British MP Tulip Siddiq, of corruption
The verdict was delivered in absentia as Tulip Siddiq, her aunt and former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, and Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana — all co-accused in the case — were not present in court.
A Bangladesh court convicts ousted PM Hasina and niece, British MP Tulip Siddiq, of corruption
Tulip Siddiq stands beside former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Jan. 15, 2013 [FILE]. / AP
December 1, 2025

A court in Bangladesh has sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to five years in prison and her niece, British Labour Party lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, to two years in prison for corruption involving a government land project.

Rabiul Alam, the judge of Dhaka’s Special Judge’s Court, said on Monday that Hasina misused her power as prime minister while Siddiq was guilty of corruptly influencing her aunt in helping her mother get a piece of land in a government project.

Prosecutors said the land was unlawfully allocated through political influence and collusion with senior officials. They accused the defendants of abusing their authority to secure the roughly 13,610-square-foot (about 1,264 square metres) plot during Hasina’s time in office.

Siddiq’s mother, Sheikh Rehana, was given seven years in prison and was considered the prime participant in the case.

The verdict was delivered in absentia as Siddiq, her aunt Sheikh Hasina, and Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana — all co-accused in the case — were not present in court.

It involved the Purbachal New Town project in a suburb of Dhaka.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity, rules Bangladesh court

Other corruption cases

Hasina, who fled to neighbouring India in August 2024 at the height of an uprising against her government, was sentenced to death last month over her government’s violent crackdown on demonstrators during the protests.

Last week, she was handed a combined 21-year prison sentence in other corruption cases.

Siddiq, who resigned in January as the UK’s minister responsible for financial services and anti-corruption efforts following scrutiny over her financial ties to Hasina, has previously denied the allegations.

Britain does not currently have an extradition treaty with Bangladesh.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance