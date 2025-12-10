The US federal agency tasked with protecting the environment has edited a section from its website about how human activity drives the climate crisis, media outlets have reported.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tweaked its pages to focus on the "natural processes" driving climate crisis - like volcano eruptions and variation in solar activity - in October, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

A webpage titled "Causes of Climate Change" and another that tracks global warming impacts in the US were also altered, the New York Times reported.

And a page describing rising seas and shrinking Arctic ice - both key indicators of a changing climate - was also deleted, the Post reported.

President Donald Trump regularly rails against wind power and sustainable energy, calling for more drilling on US lands, and has slashed research and development to track and mitigate the effects of the climate crisis.