US agency wipes climate crisis facts from website: report
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tweaked its pages to focus on the "natural processes" driving the climate crisis - like volcano eruptions and variation in solar activity - in October.
Flags fly outside the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, July 11, 2018 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 10, 2025

The US federal agency tasked with protecting the environment has edited a section from its website about how human activity drives the climate crisis, media outlets have reported.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tweaked its pages to focus on the "natural processes" driving climate crisis - like volcano eruptions and variation in solar activity - in October, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

A webpage titled "Causes of Climate Change" and another that tracks global warming impacts in the US were also altered, the New York Times reported.

And a page describing rising seas and shrinking Arctic ice - both key indicators of a changing climate - was also deleted, the Post reported.

President Donald Trump regularly rails against wind power and sustainable energy, calling for more drilling on US lands, and has slashed research and development to track and mitigate the effects of the climate crisis.

‘Climate cult’

In a statement to the Washington Post, EPA press secretary Brigit Hirsch distanced the Trump administration from predecessor Joe Biden's "left-wing political agendas," adding: "As such, this agency no longer takes marching orders from the climate cult."

The 79-year-old Republican has already made their policy wishes come true by rolling back electric vehicle rules, fuel-economy standards and other green domestic policies enacted by the Biden administration.

Trump has also refused to send a US representative to the COP meeting in Brazil, echoing his withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement earlier this year.

SOURCE:AFP
