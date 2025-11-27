General Horta Nta Na Man has assumed the role of “transitional president” in Guinea-Bissau following a military coup, according to the country's state broadcaster, TGB.

After taking the oath of office during a ceremony at the military's headquarters on Thursday, Na Man declared, "I have just been sworn in to lead the High Command," AFP reported.

In a statement broadcast on state television on Wednesday, a group of military officers identifying themselves as the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" announced that they "assumed full powers of the state."

The military suspended all media activities, halted the ongoing electoral process, closed all borders, and imposed a nine-hour curfew starting at 2100 GMT.

However, military authorities later announced the reopening of the country's borders.

"All borders are now open,” General Lansana Mansali, inspector general of the armed forces, told AFP, reversing the prior day's closure of all land, air, and sea entry.