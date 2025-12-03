Torrential rains and widespread flooding in five countries in South and Southeast Asia have pushed the regional death toll past 1,400, with nearly 1,000 people still unaccounted for, according to data shared by local governments.

Unprecedented floods, landslides, storms and cyclones have wreaked havoc across Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand as rescue teams and aid agencies race against time to rescue marooned people. Submerged villages, mass evacuations and damaged infrastructure hamper relief operations across the regions.

In Indonesia, the National Disaster Management Agency reported that floods and landslides in Sumatra alone have claimed 770 lives, with 463 people still missing.

The devastating floods and landslides also affected over 3.2 million people, while more than one million displaced people were moved to safe places.

According to the agency, around 2,600 people were also injured in the flood-hit areas of North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh provinces, while search and rescue teams continue operations for missing people in different areas.

The central government sent over 40 tonnes of emergency aid, including food, water, medicine and other essential items, to the Sumatra region.

The Indonesian military also worked to reach communities cut off by damaged roads. Authorities say more heavy equipment and improved access are urgently needed as tens of thousands remain displaced and several areas are still isolated.

Indonesia has also deployed all national forces — including the military — to accelerate emergency response and help and support the civil administration.

The disaster is the country’s deadliest since 2018, when a massive earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed more than 2,000 people.

On Tuesday, a local think tank, the Centre of Economic and Law Studies, warned that the ongoing floods in Sumatra could cost approximately $4.1 billion to the country.

Over 1.5M affected in Sri Lanka

The ongoing floods in Sri Lanka have affected over 1.5 million people, as the death toll climbed to 465. Over 366 people are still missing after the island country was hit by the devastating Cyclone Ditwah on November 17.

Authorities moved 232,752 people to 1,433 centres as hundreds of houses were damaged by the heavy flooding, according to local media outlet News 1st.