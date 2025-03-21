US President Donald Trump denied signing a proclamation invoking a 200-year-old law to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members who were sent to prison in El Salvador.

On Friday, Trump downplayed his role in the affair hours after a federal judge called his use of the law “incredibly troublesome.”



Last weekend, Trump invoked the rare wartime Alien Enemies Act to deport 238 men his administration alleged were members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and send them to a maximum security prison in El Salvador.

In a statement at the time, the White House press secretary wrote that Trump “signed a Proclamation Invoking the Alien Enemies Act” and the document additionally appears in the Federal Register with Trump’s signature on it.

But on Friday, Trump suggested his secretary of state had more to do with the matter, telling reporters: “I don't know when it was signed because I didn’t sign it. Other people handled it.”

“Marco Rubio has done a great job and he wanted them out and we go along with that,” Trump said.

Earlier in the day, a federal judge said that Trump’s use of the little-known law to deport the alleged gang members was “incredibly troublesome.”

At a hearing on Friday, James Boasberg, the chief judge of the US District Court in Washington, questioned the legality of using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to summarily send Venezuelan migrants to the prison in El Salvador.

“The policy ramifications of this are incredibly troublesome and problematic and concerning,” Boasberg said. He noted that the only previous uses of the AEA were “in the War of 1812, World War I and World War II, when there was no question there was a declaration of war and who the enemy was.”