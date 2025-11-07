US
Medical teams give all-clear after suspicious anti-Trump package at US base
Seven people briefly felt ill after opening a suspicious package containing anti-Trump material at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC, but tests found no hazardous substances.
November 7, 2025

Seven people have felt ill briefly after a suspicious package was opened at the military base near the US capital that is home to Air Force One, the presidential jet, a base spokesperson said.

The package contained "negative sentiments" towards President Donald Trump, but there were "no specific threats towards the president or other government officials," the spokesperson for Joint Base Andrews said in a statement.

"Emergency responders evacuated the building and the connecting building and established a cordon around the area," the statement said.

"Seven individuals felt ill and were assessed by the JB Andrews medical team and were released."

The spokesperson said testing was conducted for contaminants, but "no powder or hazardous materials were found and there is no active threat."

US media had reported previously that the package contained a white powder.

Joint Base Andrews in Maryland is a short drive from Washington and is used by senior US government officials.

Trump landed at the facility as recently as Wednesday on an Air Force One flight returning him from a business forum in Florida.

According to CNN, the package was opened in a building that houses the Air National Guard Readiness Center on the sprawling base.

