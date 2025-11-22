The death toll from landslides in two regions of Indonesia has risen to 31, while the search for 20 missing people continues, local authorities said on Saturday.

In Pandanarum village, Banjarnegara Regency in Central Java, 18 people remain missing, while authorities have recovered 10 bodies, state-run Antara News reported, citing Budiono, head of the joint search and rescue office in Semarang.

Semarang is the capital and largest city of Indonesia’s Central Java province.

Budiono added that two unidentified body parts were also recovered.