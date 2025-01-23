CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 21 as rescuers dig for survivors
National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said flooding triggered a landslide that buried two houses and a cafe in the Petungkriyono resort area.
Indonesian rescuers members and police officers stand near a damaged car at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains in Pekalongan. / Photo: Reuters
January 23, 2025

The death toll from a landslide on Indonesia's main island of Java rose to 21 with five people still missing on Thursday, officials said, as rescuers raced against time and bad weather to find survivors.

Intense rainfall on Monday in a mountainous area near Pekalongan city in Central Java province sparked the landslide, collapsing bridges and burying cars and houses.

"Per this morning, we have found 21 victims who died, and there are five more who are still being searched," Budiono, head of the search and rescue agency from nearby city Semarang, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.

Heavy equipment has been deployed to the worst-hit Kasimpar village to search through the remains of the house of a local official as well as a cafe where more victims are thought to have been buried as they sought shelter from the rain.

"We are focusing on those two spots and the nearby river. Victims might have been carried to the river because of the current," said Budiono.

At least 13 people were also injured in the landslide, according to search and rescue agency Basarnas.

The rescuers have started to clean the thick mud and debris from the roads, Budiono said.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, typically between November and April, but some disasters caused by adverse weather have taken place outside that season in recent years.

Climate change has also increased the intensity of storms, leading to heavier rains, flash floods and stronger gusts.

In May, at least 67 people died after heavy rains caused flash floods in West Sumatra, pushing a mixture of ash, sand, and pebbles from the eruption of Mount Marapi into residential areas.

SOURCE:AFP
