EUROPE
2 min read
France's top court upholds Sarkozy's second conviction
Prosecutors argue Sarkozy's right-wing party worked with a public relations firm, Bygmalion, to hide the true cost of his 2012 electoral campaign.
France's top court upholds Sarkozy's second conviction
France's top court upholds ex-president Sarkozy's second conviction / Reuters
November 26, 2025

France's highest court ruled against ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday over illegal financing of his 2012 re-election bid, the second definitive conviction for the former head of state.

The Court of Cassation upheld the ruling of an appeals court last year and said Sarkozy, a one-term president from 2007 to 2012, was therefore "definitively convicted".

The appeals court had ordered him to serve a six-month term with an electronic bracelet, plus another six months suspended.

Prosecutors said he spent almost $50 million on his 2012 campaign, nearly double the permitted amount of $26 million.

Unlike his co-defendants, he was not implicated in the double-billing system allegedly used to cover costs but was held accountable as the beneficiary of illegal campaign financing.

RECOMMENDED

Sarkozy has denied "any criminal responsibility", denouncing the allegations as "lies".

The former president has faced a series of legal challenges since leaving office.

In December last year, he exhausted his last legal recourse in another case over trying to extract favours from a judge and served time with an electronic bracelet.

In yet another case, he is awaiting an appeal over allegedly seeking Libyan funding for his successful 2007 campaign, after spending 20 days in jail following the first ruling of a lower court.

RelatedTRT World - French court frees ex-president Sarkozy pending appeal in Libya funding case
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance