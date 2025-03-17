WORLD
Rwanda, Belgium expel each others' diplomats as DRC conflict weighs
The fallout comes as African leaders push for a ceasefire, with Rwanda accused of backing M23 rebels in DRC.
Peace talks between the Congolese government and the M23 rebel group brokered by Angolan President Joao Lourenco, the African Union peace mediator for the conflict in Congo, are scheduled to take place in Angola. / Reuters
March 17, 2025

Belgium and Rwanda have announced the expulsion of each other's diplomats, as relations deteriorated over allegations about their respective roles in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The decision is “effective immediately,” the Rwandan Foreign Ministry said on Monday, and explained that it was “taken after careful consideration of several factors, all linked with Belgium’s pitiful attempts to sustain its neocolonial delusions.”

The ministry criticised Belgium for undermining Rwanda “both well before and during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in which Belgium has a deep and violent historical role, especially in acting against Rwanda.”

It accused Brussels of "using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda."

Rwandan President Paul Kagame also accused Belgium of advocating for international sanctions against his country over the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

‘Disproportionate’

Recommended

Belgium's Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prevot said the move was "disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue."

Brussels will reciprocate by declaring Rwandan diplomats persona non grata, he added.

African leaders have been trying to establish a lasting ceasefire in Congo, where the Rwandan government is accused of supporting an offensive by M23 rebels in eastern Congo.

Peace talks between the Congolese government and the M23 rebel group brokered by Angolan President Joao Lourenco, the African Union peace mediator for the conflict in Congo, are scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Angola.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
