One bucket at a time, Palestinian workers cleared sand and crumbling mortar from the remains of a former medieval fortress turned museum in Gaza City, damaged by two years of Israel’s genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

A dozen workers in high visibility jackets worked by hand to excavate the bombarded buildings that remain of the Pasha Palace Museum — which reputedly once housed Napoleon Bonaparte during a one-night stay in Gaza — stacking stones to be reused in one pile, and rubble to be discarded in another.

Overhead, an Israeli surveillance drone buzzed loudly while the team toiled in silence.

"The Pasha Palace Museum is one of the most important sites destroyed during the recent war on Gaza City," Hamouda al-Dahdar, the cultural heritage expert in charge of the restoration works, told AFP, adding that more than 70 percent of the palace's buildings were destroyed.

As of October 2025, the UN's cultural heritage agency, UNESCO, had identified damage at 114 sites since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7 2023, including the Pasha Palace.

Other damaged sites include the Saint Hilarion Monastery complex — one of the oldest Christian monasteries in the Middle East — and Gaza City's Omari Mosque.

'No more materials'

Issam Juha, director of the Centre for Cultural Heritage Preservation, a nonprofit organisation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, who is helping coordinate the castle's restoration at a distance, said the main issue was getting materials into Gaza.

"There are no more materials and we are only managing debris, collecting stones, sorting these stones, and have minimal intervention for the consolidation," Juha told AFP.

Israel imposed severe restrictions on Gaza at the start of the war, causing shortages of everything, including food and medicine.

After a US-brokered ceasefire deal came into effect in October, aid trucks began flowing in greater numbers, but each item crossing into Gaza must be approved by strict Israeli vetting, humanitarian organisations say.

Juha said the ceasefire had allowed workers to resume their excavations.

Before, he said, it was unsafe for them to work and "people were threatened by drones that were scanning the place and shooting".