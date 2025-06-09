International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has said Iranians warned him that an Israeli strike on the country's nuclear facilities could cause Iran to be more determined about developing a nuclear weapon, according to an interview.

"A strike could potentially have an amalgamating effect, solidifying Iran's determination – I will say it plainly – to pursue a nuclear weapon or withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," Grossi said in the interview, published on the Jerusalem Post website and broadcast on i24 TV on Monday.

Grossi, however, doubted that Israel would strike Tehran's nuclear facilities, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The Iranian nuclear programme "runs wide and deep," Grossi told the Jerusalem Post. "Disrupting them would require overwhelming and devastating force."

Counter deal

Tehran and Washington have recently engaged in Oman-mediated nuclear talks.