IAEA warns Israeli strike could push Iran to seek nuclear weapons
IAEA's chief, Rafael Grossi, says Iran's nuclear programme runs deep and wide and would need an overwhelming force to disrupt them.
Grossi doubted that Israel would strike Tehran's nuclear facilities / Reuters
June 9, 2025

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has said Iranians warned him that an Israeli strike on the country's nuclear facilities could cause Iran to be more determined about developing a nuclear weapon, according to an interview.

"A strike could potentially have an amalgamating effect, solidifying Iran's determination – I will say it plainly – to pursue a nuclear weapon or withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," Grossi said in the interview, published on the Jerusalem Post website and broadcast on i24 TV on Monday.

Grossi, however, doubted that Israel would strike Tehran's nuclear facilities, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The Iranian nuclear programme "runs wide and deep," Grossi told the Jerusalem Post. "Disrupting them would require overwhelming and devastating force."

Counter deal

Tehran and Washington have recently engaged in Oman-mediated nuclear talks.

Iran is set to hand a counter-proposal for a nuclear deal to the United States via Oman, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, in response to a US offer that Tehran deems "unacceptable".

Last week, US President Donald Trump said he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to take actions that could disrupt nuclear talks with Iran.

"I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution now," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "That could change at any moment."

"We're trying to make a deal so that there's no destruction and death," Trump told reporters after what he described as a positive call with Netanyahu.

"But it might not work out that way. We'll soon find out," Trump said.

Trump and Netanyahu are expected to speak over the phone on Monday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
