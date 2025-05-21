As the fifth edition of Qatar Economic Forum (QEF 2025) opened in Doha on Tuesday, the unmistakable imprint of US President Donald Trump’s recent whirlwind tour of the Gulf loomed large—not just over policy discussions, but in the very corridors of regional investment strategy and global alignment.

Just days after White House claimed that Trump has secured over $2 trillion in investment pledges from Gulf economies, QEF 2025 became the platform where financial leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs tried to parse what it all means—and whether the Gulf is tilting more decisively toward Washington in an era marked by increasing East-West fragmentation.

At the heart of the conversation was Qatar’s gifting of a $400 million Boeing 747-8 aircraft – dubbed “palace in the sky” – to replace the ageing Air Force One—a move that has prompted outrage among Democrats in Washington, and applause from Trump himself.

While Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani defended the move as “a normal thing that happens between allies,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer swiftly introduced legislation to ban the use of foreign aircraft as the presidential jet, warning of ‘influence-buying’ by foreign powers.

But Doha appears unfazed.

"We need to overcome this stereotype,” Prime Minister Al Thani said at the forum’s opening plenary. “I don’t know why people consider it as bribery or Qatar trying to buy influence. This is a routine transaction between nations.”

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is not just talking diplomacy—it is doubling down on dollars. Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) CEO Mohammed Al Sowaidi announced a massive new commitment : an additional $500 billion in US-bound investment over the next decade, with a focus on AI, health care, and data centers.

“We believe in the growth and robustness of the US system,” Al Sowaidi declared.

These announcements were not made in a vacuum. Just last week, during Trump’s Gulf tour, Boeing clinched a record-breaking deal with Qatar Airways for 160 new wide-body jets, plus options for 50 more.

For a forum founded on dialogue, the subtext was loud and transactional.

Global South, entrepreneurs call for deeper cooperation

Yet the American headlines only partially captured the spirit at QEF’s opening day, where voices from the Global South, entrepreneurs, and innovators urged for a more balanced, cooperative global order—one that leverages the potential of emerging markets instead of binding them to rival blocs.

Thomas Hopper, Chairman of Berlin-based Die Jungen Unternehmer (meaning The Young Entrepreneurs ), brought a grounded European perspective. “Germany has seen three years of economic degrowth,” he told TRT World.

“But what brings me back to QEF is the opportunity it provides to build something new through cooperation, not competition. This region, particularly Qatar, is emerging as a catalyst for global entrepreneurship,” said the German entrepreneur.

Hopper’s sentiment was echoed by Fahad Garba Aliyu, Managing Partner at Nigeria’s Ignite Capital, who emphasised the importance of a “South-South” axis of growth.

“Africa has the youngest population and fastest-growing economies. The Gulf has capital and proximity. We’re here to explore how we can collaborate,” Aliyu said. “As the West retrenches, it’s time the Global South rises to its full potential.”