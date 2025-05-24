Attending North America's biggest Turkish festival celebrating the country's heritage, Türkiye's ambassador to the US highlighted the potential for such events to foster cultural exchange.

"I hope such activities can facilitate interaction, not only between and among the Turkish community, but between the Turkish community and the larger American society," Sedat Onal said at the ongoing three-day Turkish Festival that began on Friday.

Onal highlighted the current "promising stage" in Türkiye-US relations, which includes a multifaceted "rising trend" in trade, cultural exchange, and political ties.

He said that "one of the most important and strong parts of our relationship is people-to-people contacts," which events like the Turkish Festival promote.

"I think such activities like this help us increase bonds of friendship, cooperation, empathy, and understanding between the Turkish community and the larger American society," he said, vowing to continue supporting such activities.

Gathering of communities

The event opened on Friday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, setting the tone for a weekend of music, food, art, and cultural exchange. More than 200 booths line the festival grounds, offering Turkish cuisine, artisanal works, and traditional crafts such as calligraphy, paper marbling (ebru), illumination (tezhip), and ceramics.

Onal also emphasised that the festival serves as a platform for "our broad vision of the Turkish community," bringing together Azerbaijanis, Central Asian Turkic diasporas, and local Muslim groups.