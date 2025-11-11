AMERICAS
2 min read
27 inmates found hanged in Ecuador prison after riot as gang violence escalates
The deaths came hours after a prison clash the same day that left four inmates dead and injured 33 prisoners and one police officer.
27 inmates found hanged in Ecuador prison after riot as gang violence escalates
Workers remove belongings from the prison where inmates were killed during clashes between prisoners in Machala, Ecuador, November 10, 2025. / AP
November 11, 2025

Twenty-seven inmates were found hanged on Sunday at a prison in Machala, the capital of Ecuador’s El Oro province in what officials described as another deadly outbreak of gang-related violence.

The National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) said in a statement on X that the victims died due to asphyxiation and "immediate death by hanging."

There were no other details about how the prisoners died.

The deaths came hours after a prison clash the same day that left four inmates dead and injured 33 prisoners and one police officer.

The SNAI said the initial violence was linked to a “reorganisation of prisoners” ahead of the opening of a new maximum-security facility built under President Daniel Noboa’s administration.

RelatedTRT World - Deadly riot breaks out again in Ecuadorian prisons
RECOMMENDED

Elite police units were deployed “immediately” to restore order, detaining seven people for prosecution.

Ecuador’s prison system has faced years of escalating violence driven by powerful drug gangs.

The country has been under a state of internal armed conflict since January 2024, when President Noboa placed the military in charge of the prisons.

The Machala incident follows a September 2025 riot in the city of Esmeraldas that killed at least 17 inmates, and another deadly clash at the same Machala facility just three days earlier that left 14 dead.

Since 2021, more than 500 inmates have been killed in Ecuador’s prisons, according to official figures. The deadliest incident occurred that year in Guayaquil, when over 100 inmates died in a large-scale riot between rival gangs.

Despite heavy military and police deployments, violence continues to plague the prison system, highlighting deep structural failures and ongoing gang control within detention centres.

RelatedTRT World - Gunmen kill seven in Ecuador amid escalating gang violence
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout