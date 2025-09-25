At least 10 inmates were killed in clashes between rival drug gangs at a prison in Ecuador, the second deadly riot in the country’s jails this week, police said.

The fighting broke out in a prison in the coastal city of Esmeraldas, near the Colombian border.

Police said they found 10 dead prisoners in two cell blocks, adding to the nearly 500 inmates massacred in the country’s prisons since 2021.

Family members gathered outside the prison waiting for news of their relatives.

On Monday, 13 prisoners and a guard were reported killed in a riot in southwest Ecuador.

The country’s overcrowded prisons have become operational centres for organised crime groups.

Ecuador, located between Colombia and Peru, has seen violence spiral in recent years as rival gangs with ties to Mexican and Colombian cartels battle for control.

Government data show more than 70 percent of global cocaine exports pass through Ecuador’s ports.