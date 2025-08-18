The attack follows a similar massacre last month in the coastal city of General Villamil Playas, where nine people were gunned down at another pool hall.

Once known as one of Latin America’s more peaceful nations, Ecuador has become engulfed in violence fueled by drug cartels using its ports to traffic cocaine to the US and Europe.

The homicide rate has soared from six per 100,000 people in 2018 to 38 per 100,000 in 2024, according to official data.