Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for the US to be better informed about Israel's attacks on Gaza and the risks of the ongoing war.

"So far, the continuation of the current genocide has been made possible through US support, particularly due to the policies initiated during (former US President Joe) Biden's term. (US President Donald) Trump, during his time in office, contributed to the establishment of a ceasefire through his efforts.

“Our expectation now is that while he is in the presidential office, steps will also be taken toward achieving lasting peace. All diplomatic circles agree on this point: the new administration in the US needs to be further informed, and the risks of this ongoing war need to be explained more thoroughly,” he said on Sunday.

Fidan said that everyone has “objections to varying degrees” in reacting to Israel's genocide in Palestine.

Noting that while some express their objections openly, others voice them behind closed doors, and he pointed out that in a UN vote, 156 countries voted against Israel.

Stressing that the main issue is the inability to stop a problem on which almost the entire world agrees, he added: “This is precisely where the legitimacy crisis and the systemic crisis facing the world become evident.”

Fidan said that efforts are ongoing to take various steps against Israel, “but at the end of the day, as long as the support from Europe and the US — where greater capital and political power are concentrated — continues, it is clear that this crime against humanity, this genocide, will not come to an end."