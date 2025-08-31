Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that "Türkiye's stance on Gaza is clear" because human rights and humanity are at the heart of Ankara's policy.

Today's world is confronted with "crises of unprecedented scale and complexity," and the current international system has proven inadequate in responding to crises and protecting the rights of innocent people, Erdogan wrote in an article titled "A Shared Path to Peace and Justice" published on Sunday in China's major People's Daily newspaper, Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The situation in Gaza, characterised by Israel's massacre and occupation, is one of "the most striking examples of this reality," Erdogan noted in the article.

"Our efforts to ensure the security of the civilian population, uninterrupted access to humanitarian aid, and a lasting ceasefire continue to increase.

"While providing humanitarian aid to those in need on the ground, we also continue to utilise diplomacy to promote the implementation of a ceasefire and the protection of innocent civilians," he highlighted.

Palestinian statehood

Ankara believes it is "evident" that lasting peace on the Palestinian issue requires the creation of a fully independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Turkish president underscored.

"The establishment of a Palestinian State is essential for achieving lasting peace throughout the region," he stated.

Stressing that actions on multiple fronts are needed to advance regional peace, Erdogan said strengthening economic ties, infrastructure projects, energy cooperation, and cultural exchanges helps build trust.

Through its initiatives across different regions, Ankara will continue promoting global stability, expanding humanitarian aid, and fostering solutions on multilateral platforms, he added.

Peace diplomacy