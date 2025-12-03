Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb on Wednesday discussed the ties and regional and global issues in a phone call, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Noting Ankara's efforts to increase trade volume with Helsinki, Erdogan said Türkiye intends to advance the relations through the steps that will be taken.

Türkiye is striving for the successful completion of the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, Erdogan said, adding that the Istanbul talks constitute a diplomatic platform whose "effectiveness has already been proven".