Türkiye’s economy expanded 3.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, marking the country’s 21st consecutive quarter of growth and placing it fourth among OECD economies, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday in a parliamentary address in Ankara.

Erdogan also announced an all-time tourism record, with $50 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2025 — a 1.6 percent rise in visitor numbers compared with last year.

Türkiye’s credit risk premium (CDS) has fallen to 233 basis points, the lowest level in seven years, he added, saying November’s inflation reading of 0.87 percent and a sharp drop in core goods inflation to around 18 percent were “encouraging signs” for the government’s disinflation programme.

Related TRT World - Booming $7T halal market strengthens confidence in sector’s future: Turkish President

Growing trade ties with Africa

On foreign relations, Erdogan said Türkiye’s trade with Africa had grown from $5 billion to $37 billion in two decades, with a target of $50 billion.