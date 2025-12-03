TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye’s economy accelerates with record 3.7% growth, $50B tourism boom: Erdogan
Turkish president highlights economic momentum, surging tourism revenues, growing African partnerships, and new defence breakthroughs.
Türkiye’s economy accelerates with record 3.7% growth, $50B tourism boom: Erdogan
President Erdogan has announced an all-time tourism record, with $50 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2025. / AA
December 3, 2025

Türkiye’s economy expanded 3.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, marking the country’s 21st consecutive quarter of growth and placing it fourth among OECD economies, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday in a parliamentary address in Ankara.

Erdogan also announced an all-time tourism record, with $50 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2025 — a 1.6 percent rise in visitor numbers compared with last year.

Türkiye’s credit risk premium (CDS) has fallen to 233 basis points, the lowest level in seven years, he added, saying November’s inflation reading of 0.87 percent and a sharp drop in core goods inflation to around 18 percent were “encouraging signs” for the government’s disinflation programme.

RelatedTRT World - Booming $7T halal market strengthens confidence in sector’s future: Turkish President

Growing trade ties with Africa

On foreign relations, Erdogan said Türkiye’s trade with Africa had grown from $5 billion to $37 billion in two decades, with a target of $50 billion. 

RECOMMENDED

Turkish companies have invested $10 billion and completed over 2,000 projects worth $97 billion across the continent, he noted.

Turkish Airlines now flies to 64 destinations in 41 African countries, one of the continent’s largest networks.

The president also declared 2026 a landmark year for diplomacy, with Türkiye set to host COP31, the NATO Summit, and the 13th Organization of Turkic States Summit.

Erdogan highlighted defence advances as well, noting the November 29 test of the KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft, which he said became the first UCAV capable of hitting an air target beyond visual range, giving Türkiye “a strategic advantage” in air defence.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish KIZILELMA becomes first UAV to fire air-to-air missile at jet-powered target
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians