Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia has "finally" accepted Kiev’s pursuit of European Union membership, though "with such a delay," while urging Hungary to reconsider its opposition to Ukraine’s negotiations.

"Finally, we are hearing signals from Russia that they are already accepting Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. It is a pity that they are accepting reality with such a delay," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa, according to Ukrainian media.

He noted that Moscow had resisted the idea since 2013.

"But now some other great friends of Russia in Europe need to hear this. Even if Putin does not object, the positions of some countries, especially Hungary, regarding clusters of negotiations look really strange," he said.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in Beijing, following talks with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, that Russia does not oppose Ukraine’s EU membership.

NATO membership opposition

He said, however, that Moscow maintains its firm opposition to Kiev joining NATO.