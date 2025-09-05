WORLD
2 min read
Zelenskyy says Russia 'finally' accepts Ukraine's EU path but urges Hungary to shift stance
Ukrainian president welcomes Putin’s signals on EU membership while stressing Moscow still rejects NATO accession.
Zelenskyy says Russia 'finally' accepts Ukraine's EU path but urges Hungary to shift stance
"Kiev expects full support from European partners," Zelenskyy says. / AP
September 5, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia has "finally" accepted Kiev’s pursuit of European Union membership, though "with such a delay," while urging Hungary to reconsider its opposition to Ukraine’s negotiations.

"Finally, we are hearing signals from Russia that they are already accepting Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. It is a pity that they are accepting reality with such a delay," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa, according to Ukrainian media.

He noted that Moscow had resisted the idea since 2013.

"But now some other great friends of Russia in Europe need to hear this. Even if Putin does not object, the positions of some countries, especially Hungary, regarding clusters of negotiations look really strange," he said.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in Beijing, following talks with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, that Russia does not oppose Ukraine’s EU membership.

NATO membership opposition

He said, however, that Moscow maintains its firm opposition to Kiev joining NATO.

Recommended

Putin stressed that Russia draws a distinction between the two organisations, framing NATO as a direct security threat while portraying the EU as an economic and political bloc.

He reiterated his long-standing claim that Ukraine’s 2014 political transition was a Western-backed coup.

Ukraine formally applied for EU membership in February 2022, shortly after the war started, and was granted candidate status later that year.

Accession talks have been bogged down by internal EU disputes, including opposition from Hungary, which has vetoed steps to advance Kiev’s bid.

Zelenskyy said Kiev expects full support from European partners.

"It is very important that all our allies and all EU members speak with one voice. The path to Europe is our people’s choice, and it must be respected," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games