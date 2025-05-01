A Ukrainian drone strike on a market area in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Kherson region killed at least seven people and wounded over 20 others, the Moscow-installed governor said.

Vladimir Saldo, the region's Russian-backed governor, stated on Telegram on Thursday that the attack targeted the city of Oleshky around 0630 GMT.

He accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out the strike in a crowded market district.

Oleshky is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, near the city of Kherson, which remains under Ukrainian control on the other side of the river.

"According to preliminary information, at least seven people were killed and more than 20 were injured," Saldo said, later claiming that a second wave of attacks was carried out on the city but providing no details about the casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling the incident a “terrorist” act and accused Ukraine of escalating the war while sabotaging diplomatic efforts.

The ministry also claimed that responsibility for the attack lies not only with Kiev but also with its Western backers.

“The strike is on the conscience of Kiev’s Western partners,” it said, adding that Russia would “never allow” Ukraine to restore its 1991 borders.

“We call on the entire sensible part of the international community and relevant multilateral organisations to resolutely condemn the attack," the statement said.