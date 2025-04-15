WORLD
2 min read
Armenia offers peace deal to Azerbaijan, proposes ending Minsk Group
- ‘If we are closing page on Karabakh conflict, and we are closing it, then why do we need a format that deals with its settlement?’ says Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia offers peace deal to Azerbaijan, proposes ending Minsk Group
Pashinyan wants to ensure peace with Azerbaijan comes with clear Minsk Group closure. / AFP
April 15, 2025

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday proposed the signing of a peace deal with Azerbaijan and a document on dissolving the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Minsk Group simultaneously.

“We understand the agenda put forward by Azerbaijan to disband the OSCE Minsk Group. Indeed, if we are closing the page on the Karabakh conflict, and we are closing it, then why do we need a format that deals with its settlement?” Pashinyan said at a meeting of the country’s National Assembly in the capital Yerevan.

Pashinyan went on to argue, however, that the OSCE Minsk Group de facto has a broader context, and that Yerevan wants to make sure Baku does not regard Armenia’s step as one toward “closing the conflict on its territory and transferring it to Armenia.”

“We propose concluding a peace agreement and simultaneously dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group. That is, signing both documents on the same day,” he said.

Azerbaijan has not immediately commented on Pashinyan’s proposal.

RelatedTRT Global - Armenian PM set to sign peace deal with Azerbaijan

Karabakh war

Recommended

Established in 1992, the OSCE Minsk Group, chaired by France, Russia, and the US, aimed to facilitate the resolution of the Karabakh conflict.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh — a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan — and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalisation and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.

In March, Baku and Yerevan said they reached a consensus on a peace agreement, but since then, both countries have accused each other of cross-border attacks.

RelatedTRT Global - Azerbaijan, Armenia develop consensus on peace deal clauses

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation