The German business community has yet to feel any optimism despite the new government, as the economy continues to stagnate, and while the government reportedly identified the issues, “it has yet to deliver the necessary impact,” according to a recent survey.

The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) released its Fall 2025 business survey on Thursday, which reflects expectations of around 23,000 firms from all sectors and regions.

Helena Melnikov, chief executive of DIHK, said the situation did not improve in the summer, and instead, “the sentiment deteriorated slightly once again.”

Chancellor Friedrich Merz had promised the business community that the economy would begin to recover by the summer.

Melnikov stated that the momentum needed for a real recovery in the German economy is lacking, and DIHK estimates stagnation for the German gross domestic product (GDP) this year, and only a 0.7 percent growth in 2026.

She noted that structural problems continue to be a major hurdle for companies, while rising social security contributions and the recent rise in the minimum wage significantly affected the situation, especially in labour-intensive sectors like accommodation and restaurants.

She said corporate investments are still 10 percent below pre-pandemic levels, even though it has been five years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, urging the government to control costs like social security, significantly reduce bureaucracy and implement a promised electricity tax reduction, not only for industry but for all businesses.

DHK estimates a 1 percent decline in exports this year due to US tariffs, which comes after a 2.1 percent decline last year, while next year is expected to bring a slight rise of 0.5 percent. The DIHK’s confidence index, measuring the current economic situation and the participating companies’ business expectations, declined 1 point to 93.8. Out of 23,000 firms surveyed, 15 percent expect the economic situation to improve in the next 12 months, while 27 percent think it will get worse.