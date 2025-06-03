BIZTECH
2 min read
Germany braces for rise in insolvencies as tariffs bite, economy stalls
Allianz Trade expects insolvencies in Germany to climb 11 percent to around 24,400 in 2025 and to 25,050 next year.
Germany braces for rise in insolvencies as tariffs bite, economy stalls
The Reichstag building in Berlin houses Germany’s Bundestag, where key economic policies and national budgets are decided. / Reuters
June 3, 2025

The German insurance firm Allianz Trade announced Tuesday that it expects insolvencies in Germany to climb 11 percent year-on-year in 2025 due to tariff uncertainty and a bleak economic outlook.

The figure was revised up from the previous forecast in March 2025 of a 10 percent increase in the cases.

The total number of insolvencies in Germany is expected to rise to 24,400 this year, according to a statement by Allianz Trade.

A further increase of 3 percent is expected next year, reaching 25,050 cases.

"However, it is not just the overall figures that are currently causing concern, but also the persistently high number of large-scale insolvencies, which are causing particularly significant damage to the companies affected," it said.

In the first quarter, the total number of large insolvencies globally rose to 122, more than one large bankruptcy per day and a year-on-year increase of 14 percent.

"Western Europe was once again at the epicentre of large insolvencies, with an increase of 16 percent to 74 cases (Q1 2024: 64 cases). This corresponds to 61 percent of all large insolvencies worldwide in the first quarter," the statement noted.

RelatedTRT Global - Germany's economic growth forecast cut to zero
Recommended

Large-scale insolvencies

Germany saw 16 cases, around 13 percent of the global insolvencies in the first quarter. "This continues the trend of numerous large-scale insolvencies from last year: In 2024, 469 large companies worldwide went bankrupt, with cumulative revenues of €185 billion (approximately $210.7 billion)."

Commenting on the data, Milo Bogaerts, the CEO of Allianz Trade in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, said: "Last year marked a negative record for major insolvencies in Germany."

"In total, there were 87 major insolvencies in 2024, with a cumulative revenue of €17.4 billion. This represents a 36 percent increase in the number of cases compared to the previous year (2023: 64 cases) and a 55 percent increase in total revenue. 2025 will not bring any respite either," he noted.

Bogaerts emphasised that they expect to see a continued high number of large-scale insolvencies and thus significant losses in 2025 due to the bleak economic outlook both in Germany and in global trade, and the many uncertainties caused by the "customs storm."

Explore
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom